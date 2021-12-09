TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Poughkeepsie woman charged with murder in Hempstead man's fatal stabbing

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Hempstead man stabbed in the chest last month in the town is now dead and a Poughkeepsie woman accused of killing him is in Nassau police custody on a murder charge, authorities said Thursday night.

A physician pronounced Richard Reshard, 35, dead Tuesday at a hospital, nearly two weeks after he was stabbed at a Fulton Avenue residence, Nassau police said.

Police on Thursday arrested and charged Veronica Hardwick, 51, of Poughkeepsie, with second-degree murder in connection with Reshard's death, authorities said.

Hardwick is accused of stabbing Reshard in the chest at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, according to police.

Police did not immediately release additional details about the stabbing, including the type of weapon Hardwick allegedly used or her relationship to the victim.

Hardwick was arraigned Thursday in First District Court and remanded without bail, according to court records. Her attorney, Richard Langone of Garden City, could not be immediately reached for comment.

