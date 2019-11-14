TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Diocese of Rockville Centre seeks dismissal of 44 abuse claims 

A view of St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville

A view of St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Claims of years-ago abuse of youths by Diocese of Rockville Centre personnel should be dismissed because the state law lifting the statute of limitations is unconstitutional, the diocese says in court papers, according to one of its attorneys.

Attorney Todd R. Geremia of the firm Jones Day in Manhattan said the motion to dismiss was filed Tuesday at State Supreme Court in Nassau County. The same motion was filed in 44 such cases against the diocese, he said. It could be filed in more, he said.

“The New York State Constitution imposes a constraint, as a matter of due process, on any such legislative enactment," the diocese argues in court papers. "Specifically, the Court of Appeals has for nearly 100 years interpreted the Due Process Clause in our State Constitution to allow for revival of time-barred claims only in exceptional circumstances where claimants were previously prevented in some specific manner from asserting timely claims.”

The constitutional arguments are among several made by the diocese as to why the court should dismiss the claims. 

The cases against the diocese were triggered by the Child Victims Act, a sweeping piece of legislation enacted this year by New York lawmakers. It includes a one-year, "look-back" period that essentially suspends statute of limitations conditions for filing molestation claims. 

Those who allege they were victims of abuse have one year to file a lawsuit no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.

Organizations such as the Roman Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts had long opposed the legislation, on the grounds that the age of allegations hampers the organizations' ability to defend themselves in court: memories and evidence fade, witnesses die. The organizations also have said they were worried about the potential for crippling judgments that would put them in fiscal jeopardy.

Jennifer Freeman, a lawyer at the White Plains law firm Marsh, which she said had filed about a dozen claims against the diocese, said in an interview that it was unusual to suspend statutes of limitations, but argued that case law allowed for it for several reasons, including to remedy injustice.

“The injustice here is obvious,” she said. “There is a societal plague of child sex abuse in New York and other states.”

Freeman said allegations such as those raised in the claims could be backed up by the church’s own files and past criminal cases against alleged abusers.

The law imposes no requirement of independent corroboration.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, center, with Nassau Precautions to protect pedestrians during 'fall back' time outlined
Above, firefighters at the scene of the blaze Woman pleads not guilty in killing of estranged lover
Donald Clavin, Republican candidate for Town of Hempstead Officials: Hempstead supervisor absentees to be counted
MTA chairman Patrick Foye noted that prioritizing the MTA deficits could reach nearly $1B in four years
A row of houses in Bellerose Village. No two homes alike in LI community
Walkers and runners get in their exercise despite Forecast: High of 46 today, but will feel 10 to 20 degrees colder
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search