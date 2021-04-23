TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Demonstrators rally in Elmont to support acid attack victim

Terrel Tuosto, left, and Sarah Ma lead a

Terrel Tuosto, left, and Sarah Ma lead a march in Elmont on Friday evening in solidarity against an acid attack last month on Hofstra University student Nafiah Ikram. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @presspassdaysi
Print

A crowd of about 30 people gathered in a parking lot near Elmont Memorial High School Friday evening for a Black and Asian solidarity rally in support of Nafiah Ikram, the premed Hofstra University junior who survived an acid attack in the front yard of her Elmont home.

Sarah Ma, who is East Asian and grew up in Garden City, delivered an impassioned speech in which she said acid attacks on people of color and women of color "are all too common."

"It happened here in our own backyard but it’s not shocking," she said.

Ikram is now recovering mentally and physically from the March 17 attack which burned her arms, face and eyes. In a recent interview with Newsday, Ikram, 21, said she has difficulty with daily activities such as eating and brushing her teeth, even after spending two weeks in the hospital.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference Thursday that his department has "no evidence at this time to say it was a hate crime" but also said it has "no evidence at this time to say it was not."

An overarching theme of the rally Friday was the solidarity between the Black and Asian communities. Some people at the rally wore "Black Lives Matter" shirts and carried posters that read "White Supremacy is Deadly."

Rally organizer Terrel Tuosto, who cofounded social justice activism group Long Island Peaceful Protests, said at the rally that Ikram’s attack being a hate crime "is not outside the realm of possibility."

"Anytime something like this happens, we should all rush over to show our support and see how we can lend a hand," he said. "How can you look at what happened to [Ikram] and not feel for her? Her life may never be the same."

Tuosto called on the community to band together in support of Ikram and fight "these evil powers."

Ma said what happened to Ikram is "disgusting" and "tragic" and said despite its still unknown whether the attack was a targeted one, "targeted attacks happen to people in marginalized communities all the time."

For Ikram, Tuosto had one message: "You’re going to be all right. No one can understand what you’re going through but we are here for you."

Headshot of Newsday employee Daysi Calavia-Robertson on June

Daysi Calavia-Robertson is a reporter who covers affordability and cost-of-living issues, the business of marijuana and CBD, travel and tourism, and special interest topics. She has covered lifestyle and entertainment, on-camera.

Nassau top stories

New York City said appointments are no longer
De Blasio: All NYC-run COVID-19 vaccine sites now open to walk-ins
The case containing the rings.
Gem of an LIRR conductor returns $107,000 in lost jewelry
A stack of cards used to record COVID-19
Appointments available: Once-crowded sites have spots in vaccine line
Suffolk and Nassau counties are among the few
State accepts Suffolk, Nassau police reform plans
Sister Francis Piscatella of St. Dominic of Amityville
108th birthday of Dominican nun marked outside her East Williston home
People running, walking and biking through John J.
Transportation evolution: More discover cycling, walking during pandemic
Didn’t find what you were looking for?