TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
47° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Connecticut man acquitted in Long Islander's Interstate 95 death

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Print

A Connecticut man has been acquitted of vehicular manslaughter in the November 2014 drunken driving death of a Long Islander killed while aiding a stranded motorist.

Jose Sierra-Velasquez, 30, of Stamford, was acquitted Tuesday by a state judge following a three-day trial, the Stamford Advocate reported.

Sierra-Velasquez was convicted of driving drunk in the November 2014 crash. He could face up to a year in jail on the DUI charge at his January sentencing.

Investigators said Velasquez was driving a friend's car up the southbound on-ramp at Exit 7 on Interstate 95 when he collided into a stalled vehicle that was involved in an earlier crash.

The impact of the collision sent Derian Garaicoa-Ortega, 18, who was helping the driver of the stopped car, flying 48 feet. He died of blunt force trauma. Garaicoa-Ortega had recently graduated from Glen Cove High School.

By Newsday staff and wire reports

Latest Long Island News

Lord & Taylor established itself as a pioneer Lord & Taylor's flagship prepares for last Christmas
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a Judge rejects claim, won't toss Trump charity lawsuit
Shops prepare for Small Business Saturday in Port LI retailers pin hopes on Small Business Saturday
Police at the scene of the crash on Police: Man dies in multivehicle LIE crash
Police at the Destiny USA shopping mall in Cops: Man shot, 2 stabbed at malls in separate incidents
Black Friday gridlock takes over the parking lots Cops: Black Friday traffic gridlocks LI outlet center