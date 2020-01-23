Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato and his estranged wife, Katuria D’Amato, have settled their matrimonial battle and will raise their two children “cooperatively,” a spokesman for both said Thursday.

The statement didn’t specify if the couple, who married in 2004, had agreed to legally separate or had finalized divorce proceedings, saying only that the couple had reached “an amicable settlement as it relates to their current matrimonial matter.”

“The two parties will not comment further except to say that they are both pleased that this matter has been resolved in the best interests of all concerned,” said the statement released by Gary Lewi, a public relations official who had been the former senator’s press secretary.

The statement comes after a judge in June awarded the former senator, 82, temporary custody of the couple’s young children but also ruled that Katuria D’Amato, 54, also no longer needed supervision while parenting their son and daughter.

State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lorintz's written decision followed a custody hearing that stretched more than a year after Katuria D'Amato's 911 call in September 2017 from the couple's former Lido Beach marital home led to her involuntary hospitalization.

Days later, the judge granted Alfonse D'Amato custody of the couple's son, now 11, and daughter, now 10, after the former senator questioned his estranged wife's mental stability following her 911 call about a possible home intrusion.

Police who responded to the call testified at the hearing that Katuria D'Amato was delusional during the encounter and said her estranged husband would let intruders into the home who hid behind laser beams.

Police also testified that Katuria D'Amato reported she'd hid in a closet and unsuccessfully tried to load a shotgun before calling 911. She later played home surveillance videos for police that she said showed lasers but actually didn't, according to their testimony.

The psychiatrist who treated Katuria D'Amato during her involuntary hospitalization testified that he believed she experienced drug-induced psychosis from too much Ritalin — prescribed for her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

In his June 19 order, Lorintz wrote that it was in the D'Amato children's best interest for Alfonse D'Amato to remain the "custodial parent" pending a final custody order as the couple's divorce proceedings continued.

He found Alfonse D'Amato's testimony about the 911 encounter "consistent with the credible testimony of the police" and the hospital psychiatrist, and that portions of Katuria D'Amato's testimony were "demonstrably false."

Lorintz said Katuria D'Amato's testimony that she didn't try to use a shotgun was "contradicted by the credible testimony of multiple responding officers."

In her testimony, Katuria D'Amato denied ever trying to get her shotgun out, saying it was "brand-new" and in a box, with the weapon secured by a gun lock when police arrived.

But the judge also ruled that she no longer needed an adult supervisor present to spend time with her children, noting that two physicians found her "no longer a danger to herself or others."

At the time of the ruling, the two children spent four days a week with their father and three with their mother, an arrangement that Lorintz said then would stay in place.

The former senator’s lawyer, Stephen Gassman, said at that time that his client was “pleased that this stage of the litigation has ended with Senator D'Amato remaining the temporary custodial parent, which we believe is in the best interest of the children.”

He added then: “We look forward to an expeditious conclusion of the next and final phase of the litigation."

Katuria D'Amato, who acted as her own attorney after the judge disqualified her third lawyer on the case, said at the time of the temporary custody decision that the idea she needed to be supervised with her children "was preposterous from the outset."