The estranged wife of former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato has filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit against her husband, his attorney, Nassau police, county prosecutors and the judge in her child custody case, charging the defendants "conspired" to deprive her of her civil and parental rights.

The 78-page lawsuit filed by Katuria D’Amato cites 31 causes of action, including false arrest and imprisonment, fabrication of evidence and malicious prosecution.

The suit also cites violations of the federal RICO statute and refers to the 81-year-old former senator and Republican power broker as a "racketeer" who used his political influence to bully elected officials and law enforcement into violating her rights.

"What is happening in the Nassau matrimonial case is a total disgrace," she said in a statement. "My husband and his lawyers have lied to the court, damaging my children and myself.”

The suit, which seeks a combined $100 million in compensatory and punitive damages, was filed in Brooklyn because the Central Islip federal courthouse is named after Alfonse D'Amato and many of the judges working in the building were nominated or supported by the former senator and current lobbyist, said Thomas Liotti, Katuria D’Amato's Garden City-based attorney.

“It may have to be moved out of the state entirely," Liotti said in a statement. "Mr. D’Amato’s corrupting influence extends far and wide.”

Katuria D’Amato, who is embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings and a child custody fight with their husband, will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon at Liotti's office to discuss the lawsuit.

In a statement, Alfonse D'Amato denied the allegations and said they were unrelated to the matrimonial case.

"Even a cursory review of the litigation will reveal that the allegations are simply preposterous," Alfonse D'Amato said. "They are without merit, substance or even a remote connection to the question of child custody."

The former senator sought custody after Katuria D’Amato’s 911 call on Sept. 30, 2017, about a possible home intrusion brought police to her Lido Beach home — an event that led to the couple’s child custody and divorce case. Katuria D’Amato said she was brought by Nassau police to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside against her will.

Nassau police testified that Katuria D’Amato, 53, was “delusional” and that she believed Alfonse D'Amato would let intruders who hid behind lasers into the residence. Police also said she told them she hid in a closet and unsuccessfully tried to load a shotgun before calling 911 but couldn’t find the key to the weapon’s gunlock.

Katuria D’Amato denied the allegations.

The suit also contends Alfonse D'Amato conspired with his wife's Lido Beach neighbors, James and Catherine Cash, claiming they have security cameras pointed at her house and report to him on her daily activities. The suit contends Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas abused her discretion by prosecuting Katuria D' Amato and not the Cashs for the filing of a false police report on June 25, 2018.

“This is all nonsense by my husband and his co-conspirators,” Katuria D’Amato said.

The Nassau police, Singas and South Nassau Communities Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lorintz granted Alfonse D’Amato temporary custody of the couple’s son, 11, and daughter, 9, after the former senator questioned Katuria D’Amato’s mental stability.

The suit contends Alfonse D'Amato and Lorintz "conspired" to deprive Katuria D’Amato of a fair trial. A court spokesman said Lorintz was prohibited from responding to the suit.