Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato and his estranged wife are in Mineola court Friday fighting over temporary custody of the couple’s children while they go through divorce proceedings.

In October, State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lorintz gave the 80-year-old Republican power broker custody of the couple’s 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter after the former senator questioned the mental stability of his wife, attorney Katuria D’Amato, 51.

Lorintz ordered Friday’s hearing to determine whether the children will continue to live with their dad or whether they should live with their mom.

At Friday’s hearing, the police officer who responded to Katuria D’Amato’s 911 call on Sept. 30 in which she reported possible intruders at the couple’s former marital home in Lido Beach is expected to testify, according to Stephen Gassman, attorney for Alfonse D’Amato. Gassman said the 911 call is also expected to be played in court.

If time permits, Alfonse D’Amato and Katuria D’Amato are also expected to testify, according to Gassman.