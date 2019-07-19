TODAY'S PAPER
AMC movie theater in Levittown reopens after being closed for mice

The AMC theater in Levittown shut down on

The AMC theater in Levittown shut down on July 3 after an official said mice were spotted on the floors and chairs of one auditorium. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Jasmine Fernandez jasmine.fernandez@newsday.com
The AMC dine-in movie theater in Levittown was cleared to reopen Tuesday, almost two weeks after the discovery of mice led to its temporary closure.

The Nassau County Department of Health approved the reopening following its inspection of the theater, during which no evidence of mice was found, said Mary Ellen Laurain, county health department spokeswoman.

On July 3, the theater voluntarily closed its doors to the public, after an inspection by the  health department and Nassau County Legis. John Ferretti (R-Levittown) resulted in what Ferretti said was the discovery of mice on the floors and chairs of one auditorium.

The theater is now open to customers and showing six movies, including "The Lion King," "Toy Story 4" and "Yesterday." Reserved seating, the option to watch "The Lion King" in RealD 3D and the dine-in feature — which offers food delivery to moviegoers’ seats — are back in service, according to the theater's website.

No one from the theater could be reached for comment.
 

