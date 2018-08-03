New York American Water, facing complaints from hundreds of South Shore customers over spiking bills, has resolved at least one of them in the customer's favor.

Sue Kemmet of East Rockaway and her husband Joe said they were mystified by a bill in June for $1,916.66 for a single month's usage.

The small, one-bathroom home typically has monthly bills of $28 to $48, Sue Kemmett said. When they called to complain, the company sent them an updated bill — for $1,971.09 — and offered to set up payment plan, she said.

Kemmett said that after a report in Newsday this week, a representative called to tell her the company had settled the matter, with an $18 credit in her favor. The company confirmed it resolved the issue but declined to comment.

Kemmett quoted the representative as saying the house had a new meter installed in June, and, "'when they took out your meter, sometimes it happens that it gives a false reading.'"

The company declined to comment on the case specifically, but has pledged to look into the more than 300 complaints it has received since questions were raised about high bills last week.

The state Public Service Commission is also looking into the matter, the Nassau DA's office is reviewing customer complaints, and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is also auditing some issues related to the company.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said his office has sent at least 314 complaints to the company. It's unclear how many more have complained directly to the company.



