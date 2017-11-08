This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Amityville requests proposals for 2 Sandy projects

Amityville Village Hall is seen on Feb. 25,

Amityville Village Hall is seen on Feb. 25, 2014. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By DENISE M. BONILLA  denise.bonilla@newsday.com
The Village of Amityville has put out requests for proposals for work on superstorm Sandy-related projects. 

The RFPs concern two projects the village is undertaking as a result of the NY Rising Community Reconstruction Program, which was designed to make communities more resilient in the face of powerful storms. All of the work will be paid for with federal Community Development Block Grant money.

The two projects are: $349,675 to permanently install a generator in the firehouse, which will serve as an emergency evacuation center; and $2.76 million for sewer and drainage improvements.

For the generator project, the village is looking for proposals for design analysis, bidding, construction management and construction inspection. For the drainage project, the village is seeking technical work, consulting, surveying, engineering, design, construction management and construction inspection.

Proposal documents may be examined and obtained at the village clerk/treasurer’s office. The village is accepting proposals until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the clerk’s office. 

