Nassau County lawmakers are expected to approve a $4.5 million payment to the family of a Hofstra University student killed in an off-campus 2013 police shooting to settle a pair of lawsuits, county officials said Saturday.

Officials said the settlement should be unanimously approved by lawmakers at Monday’s full meeting of the Nassau legislature.

The county attorney’s office briefed lawmakers on the agreement during a private executive session earlier this month.

“We will most likely vote for it based on what’s been presented,” said Lauren Corcoran-Doolin, a spokeswoman for the legislature’s Democratic minority.

A spokesman for the Republican majority declined to comment on the settlement.

Andrea Rebello, 21, of Tarrytown, was accidentally shot and killed in May 2013 by Nassau police Officer Nikolas Budimlic in her Uniondale apartment as armed parolee Dalton Smith, 30, of Hempstead, used her as a human shield during a home invasion robbery. Budimlic also shot and killed Smith.

In 2014, a Nassau District Attorney’s Office review concluded that Budimlic would not face criminal charges and “reasonably perceived threats of deadly force against himself and others and acted accordingly.”

The settlement, also confirmed by legislative aides and attorneys, resolves both a wrongful-death lawsuit filed against the county and its police force in 2014 and a federal civil rights suit filed last year against the county and the police department. The 2014 suit had been scheduled to go to trial next month in Mineola.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The parties have resolved this matter to their satisfaction,” Rebello family attorney David Roth said in a statement Saturday.

The Rebello family and a spokesman for County Attorney Carnell Foskey did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

With Bridget Murphy