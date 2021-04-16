A Binghamton University student from Long Island has died in a hiking accident.

The student, Andrew Desiderio, a 21-year-old senior mechanical engineering major, died on Monday, according to a notification posted on the university website.

Further details about the accident were not disclosed.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for a scholarship in Desiderio's memory said he was due to graduate in May, was chief engineer for the Binghamton Motorsports SAE Formula Car Team, and was a volunteer firefighter. He grew up in Williston Park and was a Boy Scout with Troop 45 in Mineola, according to the page.

"Scouting led Andrew to a love of camping and outdoor adventures. In 2015 he and a crew of T45 Scouts traveled through Colorado and hiked Philmont — 80+ miles through the mountains of New Mexico. From that time he vowed to go back west and explore," the page said.

Desiderio was a volunteer firefighter with the village department.

"Even as a young boy, Andrew loved to create and build things. His mind was always working on plans and ideas," the page said.