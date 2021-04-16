TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

SUNY Binghamton student from Long Island dies in hiking accident

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A Binghamton University student from Long Island has died in a hiking accident.

The student, Andrew Desiderio, a 21-year-old senior mechanical engineering major, died on Monday, according to a notification posted on the university website.

Further details about the accident were not disclosed.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for a scholarship in Desiderio's memory said he was due to graduate in May, was chief engineer for the Binghamton Motorsports SAE Formula Car Team, and was a volunteer firefighter. He grew up in Williston Park and was a Boy Scout with Troop 45 in Mineola, according to the page.

"Scouting led Andrew to a love of camping and outdoor adventures. In 2015 he and a crew of T45 Scouts traveled through Colorado and hiked Philmont — 80+ miles through the mountains of New Mexico. From that time he vowed to go back west and explore," the page said.

Desiderio was a volunteer firefighter with the village department.

"Even as a young boy, Andrew loved to create and build things. His mind was always working on plans and ideas," the page said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Nassau top stories

Dina Seaman, of Massapequa Park, said she is
Should kids get a shot? Long Island parents differ on COVID-19 vaccine
A healthcare worker administered a dose last week
A third Pfizer shot? It's 'likely,' says CEO
Medical staffers help residents get their COVID-19 vaccines
NY reports virus positivity drop but state worse than others
A Nassau Supreme Court judge has upheld a
Judge upholds $2.7M verdict against town, driver in fatal 2016 crash
"Now it is time for school districts ...
LI school districts urged to lower tax levies after extra NY aid
An aerial view of construction of UBS Arena,
Isles season tickets at UBS Arena nearly sold out
Didn’t find what you were looking for?