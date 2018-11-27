Third Squad detectives are investigating the discovery of animal remains in a bag at a Hempstead Salvation Army.

A 62-year-old manager was unloading a truck on Front Street at 9:40 a.m. when he “came across a large bag that contained an odor,” Nassau police said in a news release. “Further investigation revealed a goat with a severed head and a decapitated chicken.”

The remains were removed by the Hempstead Town animal control division, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.