Animal welfare activists criticized Oyster Bay officials Tuesday for moving too slowly and lacking transparency regarding changes to the town’s practice of euthanizing dogs at its animal shelter.

About a dozen speakers addressed the Town Board and called for an end to killing dogs for reasons other than end of life situations. Activists said the town was improperly designating dogs as aggressive and killing them. The animals should be rehabilitated, according to the activists.

“Why won’t the town of Oyster Bay make positive changes to the animal shelter?” asked Lori Prisand, 49, a dog walker from Plainview. “I can’t stress enough that there should be training and rehabilitation before any decision is made on a dog’s life.”

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said that since last year the town has made procedural changes to document additional information about how animals in the shelter are treated and evaluated.

Saladino said it was determined that records kept relating to dogs in the shelter “should be enhanced to include all socialization activities. We have our staff engaging with the dogs and documenting it.”

When activists brought the issues up at a March 26, 2019 meeting, Saladino said he was imposing a moratorium on the killing of dogs at the shelter.

“I’m calling for a full evaluation of our shelter and I’m calling for no euthanization until at the very least that evaluation is complete and reviewed,” Saladino said at the meeting.

That moratorium lowered the town’s rate of euthanization and Saladino said the town had stopped taking animals from residents who brought them to be euthanized.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Saladino declined to reinstate a moratorium Tuesday, instead telling the activists he would discuss the issue with other town board members.

Deputy Town Supervisor Gregory Carman, Jr. said following the meeting that the moratorium ended after the town’s review of its practices had been completed.

The town will be issuing a new request for proposals for a behavioralist to evaluate dogs. The town issued a proposal last year but rejected one proposer and the other pulled out, Saladino said.