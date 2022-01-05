Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly pledged as she took her ceremonial oath of office Wednesday to keep the county "one of the safest places in the world" and to "stand shoulder to shoulder" with police while carrying out her mission of justice with compassion and equity.

The veteran prosecutor retired last summer from a 32-year career at the office she now leads to run for that top slot. She is the third woman that Nassau voters have elected to the job and the first Republican to hold the office since 2005, coming into power as part of a wave of GOP candidates who have swept into office across Long Island after victories at the polls in November.

Donnelly, 57, called her journey to the top of the county’s law enforcement ranks the fulfillment of the values and vision of her mother, Barbara Galligan, and late father, Patrick Galligan, who served in the U.S. Marines and as deputy chief court officer of Nassau’s District Court.

"My Dad often said, ‘Do the right thing and the right thing will happen.’ And that is my promise to all of you today. I will always do the right thing and together we will watch the right things happen for Nassau County," Donnelly said Wednesday.

The district attorney vowed to join with other top prosecutors in the state to lobby Albany legislators to amend legislative reforms governing discovery, the exchange of evidence with defense attorneys, and bail — a matter over which she said judges should have more discretion.

"I experienced firsthand the anguish of watching dangerous criminals, who I had brought to court, be released without bail," Donnelly told an audience of hundreds at the county’s new police training facility. "Some of those criminals left the courthouse, laughing at me and immediately fled this great country."

The district attorney said that experience was part of what prompted her to seek office, saying that besides her late father’s encouragement to "do the right thing," she believed "somebody had to take up the battle against the criminal justice laws that had gone too far … and put the safety of the public at risk."

