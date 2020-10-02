Police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti discovered on playground equipment at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford, which they said appeared to have been there "for some time" before being found by a worker on Wednesday.

Nassau County police did not describe the graffiti, but confirmed the incident is being investigated by Seventh Squad detectives.

News 12 reported that officials from the Town of Hempstead, which operates the park, have described the markings as swastikas.

Additional details were not immediately available.