Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Seaford playground, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti discovered on playground equipment at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford, which they said appeared to have been there "for some time" before being found by a worker on Wednesday.

Nassau County police did not describe the graffiti, but confirmed the incident is being investigated by Seventh Squad detectives.

News 12 reported that officials from the Town of Hempstead, which operates the park, have described the markings as swastikas.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

