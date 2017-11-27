A toy company in London is helping to make this Christmas special for a young boy in Bethpage.

Michael Clyne, 10, has autism and limited language abilities, but for the first time last month he was able to tell Santa what he’d like for Christmas.

“Applepie ginger cat for Michael?” the boy asked Santa. He was referring to a wooden cat pull-toy sold by London-based Applepie Toys that was no longer in production, and that his mother, Jeanie Shelton-Clyne, had looked for everywhere.

Last week, Joan Story, Michael’s aunt, decided to post about the family’s search for the toy on Facebook.

Hundreds of people contacted Applepie hoping to track down the sandy-colored cat, which went out of production six or seven years ago, according to Kit Lensvelt, an Applepie representative.

“It’s really, really touching,” Lensvelt said. “ . . . People were really desperate to get this to Michael.”

Lensvelt said the company couldn’t find the toy in its London office. But on Monday a company director based in Oakland, California, found an unopened ginger cat that had been stashed away in Applepie’s West Coast office.

The toy kitten will be heading straight to Bethpage and should arrive in the next few days, Lensvelt said.

Michael had been inquiring about the toy for months, Shelton-Clyne said. She had tried purchasing the toy back in August for Michael’s birthday and last month began searching online for a used version of the toy.

“It would be the most amazing miracle if we could get it under the Christmas tree for him,” Shelton-Clyne said Monday before learning that the company had tracked down the cat.

Lensvelt said the company was just “a little disappointed we couldn’t get it there sooner.”

“But having read through all the emails and learning how important this is to the family, we’re really glad that it’s gonna be a happy ending for this boy.”