TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 46° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 46° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Applepie ginger cat toy found for Bethpage boy with autism

The London-based company says it heard from hundreds of people about the discontinued toy and found one in a California office.

Richard Tomasco, a director at Applepie Toys, with

Richard Tomasco, a director at Applepie Toys, with the toy ginger cat in his Orinda, California, office. Tomasco will send the toy to Michael Clyne, 10, of Bethpage, this week. Photo Credit: Richard Tomasco

By Rachel Uda  rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A toy company in London is helping to make this Christmas special for a young boy in Bethpage.

Michael Clyne, 10, has autism and limited language abilities, but for the first time last month he was able to tell Santa what he’d like for Christmas.

“Applepie ginger cat for Michael?” the boy asked Santa. He was referring to a wooden cat pull-toy sold by London-based Applepie Toys that was no longer in production, and that his mother, Jeanie Shelton-Clyne, had looked for everywhere.

Last week, Joan Story, Michael’s aunt, decided to post about the family’s search for the toy on Facebook.

Hundreds of people contacted Applepie hoping to track down the sandy-colored cat, which went out of production six or seven years ago, according to Kit Lensvelt, an Applepie representative.

“It’s really, really touching,” Lensvelt said. “ . . . People were really desperate to get this to Michael.”

Lensvelt said the company couldn’t find the toy in its London office. But on Monday a company director based in Oakland, California, found an unopened ginger cat that had been stashed away in Applepie’s West Coast office.

The toy kitten will be heading straight to Bethpage and should arrive in the next few days, Lensvelt said.

Michael had been inquiring about the toy for months, Shelton-Clyne said. She had tried purchasing the toy back in August for Michael’s birthday and last month began searching online for a used version of the toy.

“It would be the most amazing miracle if we could get it under the Christmas tree for him,” Shelton-Clyne said Monday before learning that the company had tracked down the cat.

Lensvelt said the company was just “a little disappointed we couldn’t get it there sooner.”

“But having read through all the emails and learning how important this is to the family, we’re really glad that it’s gonna be a happy ending for this boy.”

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Justin Bell, director of rates and regulation for Critics rip into LIPA plan to alter solar valuation
The intersection at Broadway and Inverness Road to Intersection to be renamed for 9/11 first responder
H. Frank Carey High School students cheer as Students break Guinness record with 'dominos'
Judge Harry Pregerson of the U.S. 9th Circuit Longtime federal judge Harry Pregerson dies
The East Hampton Airport in Wainscott. Town board votes to sell 3 lots at airport
Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia poses upon arrival prior Fashion designer Azzedine Alaia dies
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE