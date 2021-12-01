TODAY'S PAPER
LI program offers free apprenticeship training in construction

Opportunities Long Island student Christopher Hines of Huntington installs a switch at a training center in Hauppauge run by IBEW Local 25 Electrical Workers Union in 2017.   Credit: Heather Walsh

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Low-income and unemployed Nassau and Suffolk county residents interested in the building trades are invited to join a free training program in Elmont.

The 240-hour apprenticeship preparation training program is designed to teach skills such as blueprint reading. It is hosted by Opportunities Long Island, a program of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

An introductory meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.

Participants must be capable of 8 hours of physical labor per day and must be able to read and do math at an 8th-grade level or better.

The meeting will include math and reading tests. Masks are required; proof of COVID-19 vaccination is preferred, and drug testing may be required, according to a news release from Nassau County Legis. Carrie Solages (D-Lawrence).

For more information, call 516-571-6203.

