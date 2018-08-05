The Glen Head gas station employee accused of fatally shooting his co-worker Saturday had brawled with the victim the day before, Nassau police said.

Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau police homicide squad said Lawrence Grammer, 71, of Glen Cove, brought to work a .45-caliber gun on Saturday because he feared another confrontation with his co-worker at a Citgo station at 126 Glen Head Rd. in Glen Head.

Fitzpatrick, speaking at a news conference at Nassau police headquarters in Mineola, identified the victim as Bashir Ward, 45, of Valley Stream.

Grammer is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Sunday morning at First District Court in Hempstead before Judge David Goodsell. Goodsell ordered Grammer held without bail.

Grammer, wearing a white Tyvek coverall, did not speak or show emotion as he was led out of Nassau police headquarters in Mineola earlier Sunday.

Fitzpatrick said Grammer is a registered sex offender who had been convicted of third-degree rape. Grammer’s criminal history also includes convictions for criminal contempt and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

Ward intervened after Grammer and a third person got into an argument Friday afternoon. The confrontation between Ward and Grammer turned physical before it was broken up, police said.

Grammer had worked at the Citgo for about 15 years, Fitzpatrick said. Ward had been there for less than a year. Fitzpatrick said police did not know what the argument was about but said the two men didn’t like each other.

“They didn’t get along," the detective said. “Bashir taunted him and called him certain names, according to [Grammer].”

Grammer went to his car and got his weapon after the conflict sparked up again Saturday morning, a couple of hours after the two men returned to work. Grammer shot Ward once in the head. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau police medic.