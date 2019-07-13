TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Levittown man arrested in hit-run of pedestrian

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A Levittown man was arrested Friday for hitting a pedestrian on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown with his pickup truck, then fleeing the scene, Nassau County police said. 

Authorities arrested John Roberts, 39, after he returned to the spot where he initially struck Jaime Sosa-Rubio, 35, of Hempstead, police said. Sosa-Rubio was seriously injured.

Police said Sosa-Rubio was trying to cross north on Hempstead Turnpike at around 5:05 p.m. when Roberts, who was driving east in a black Dodge Ram, struck him. Roberts checked on Sosa-Rubio, fled, then later returned to the scene, police said.

Sosa-Rubio was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said. 

Roberts of Carriage Lane has been charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with a serious physical injury. He was arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead and was being held on $30,000 bond or $15,000 cash. Attorney information was not available.

Roberts' next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday. 

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

