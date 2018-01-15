Auto parts stores aren’t generally known for their artistic value, but that’s what Matthew Magilavy found when he first stepped into one when he was about 5.

His mother, Nancy Popper, of Syosset, brought him with her to buy some new windshield wipers and there it was: a display of electrical tape, shiny, sticky and colorful. Magilavy needed to have a roll or two or three.

In the nearly...