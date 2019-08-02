A Lynbrook officer was hurt when a New Jersey man driving recklessly refused to pull over and struck the marked police vehicle in Lynbrook early Friday, authorities said.

Bryan Veal, 20, of Trenton, was initially observed driving recklessly westbound on Sunrise Highway by a Nassau police officer, who activated his emergency lights to try to stop the vehicle about 1:45 a.m., Nassau police said.

But Veal refused to stop and hit a marked Lynbrook police vehicle that had joined the pursuit, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of Sunrise Highway and Horton Avenue, police said.

The Lynbrook officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Veal was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, unlawful possession of marijuana and several traffic infractions. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Other details in the case were not available Friday evening.