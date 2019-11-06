Decision on Melville senior housing proposal postponed

The Huntington Town Board has postponed making a decision on a zoning change that would make way for an assisted living facility at the site of a landscape nursery in Melville.

Huntington-based BSL Dix Hills LLC applied for the zoning change to go from residential to residential health services district to build Benchmark Senior Living at Dix Hills.

The facility would have 115 units on 5.63 acres on the northeast corner of Half Hollow Road and North Service Road. The site is currently Steven Dubner Nurseries.

“It is common in applications like this that more time is needed to evaluate the potential issues and allow the applicant and community to address concerns related to the development,” town board member Mark Cuthbertson said.

The town board voted 4-1 to postpone the decision at the Oct. 16 town board meeting. Town board member Gene Cook voted against the extension.

The board now has until February to make a decision. A public hearing was held on the matter in August, and the board had 90 days to vote on the application, or vote to extend the time to consider it.

For months residents from the surrounding area have lobbied against the zone change over concerns about quality of life issues. Anand Nambiar, who lives around the corner from the proposed project, presented the board on Oct. 16 a petition signed by residents opposed to the project.

"There's already one around the corner. The one around the corner has a high vacancy. It's a 107,000 square foot building in the middle of a residential neighborhood. It just doesn't belong there, or fit there," he said to the board.

According to town officials, the building would appear as two stories from the front on Half Hollow Road and three stories from the rear along Homewood Lane. The overall size of the building would be 107,846 square feet with a main floor footprint of 45,323 square feet. Visitor parking would be in the front of the building using a driveway on Half Hollow Road. A service parking lot driveway would be on Homewood Lane and North Service Road. The largest parking lot would be on the northeast side of the building. Only 29 parking spaces are required, but the site plan provides 73.

The developer plans to use the existing Suffolk County Department of Public Works maintained-sewage plant at the Greens at Half Hollow, which is about 1,000 feet from the proposed facility and has available capacity.