At Monday sentencing Corbin hopes for no jail time

Former Nassau County legislator Roger Corbin has asked that he not get any jail time when he is sentenced, scheduled to occur Monday, for not reporting on his tax returns that he took $226,000 from a contractor in his district.

Suggested federal sentencing guidelines recommend a jail term of between 18 and 24 months, according to the calculations of federal probation officers.

The guidelines, however, are not mandatory, and Corbin's actual sentence will be determined by U.S. District Judge Sandra Feuerstein at the federal court in Central Islip.

In a letter to Feuerstein, Corbin's attorney, Anthony Ricco, of Manhattan, wrote late Thursday that, "The case represents the only blemish on Roger Corbin's otherwise exemplary and modestly extraordinary record of achievement.

"It is without controversy that Roger Corbin is a proud man, who made a mistake of judgment, in a lifetime filled with extraordinary achievements, generosity to others, and dedicated service to our nation and community. . . . Roger Corbin's use of bad judgment began with and, according to the proud and determined 63-year-old, will end with this case," Ricco wrote.

Corbin pleaded guilty in January to a seven-count federal indictment charging him with taking the $226,000 from a contractor working on projects in the Westbury-New Cassel area he had represented.

The indictment included three counts of filing false tax returns, three counts of income-tax evasion, and one count of lying to federal agents about the situation.

If Corbin had not pleaded guilty and gone to trial and had been convicted on all seven counts, he would have more likely faced a recommended guideline sentence of up to 11 years.

Corbin, a longtime civil-rights activist, had worked for the creation of a county legislature to provide a greater voice for the minority community. He had served as a legislator from his district from the inception of the legislature in 1996 until his defeat in the Democratic Party primary two years ago.

Neither Corbin nor his attorney Ricco returned calls seeking comment. Eastern District federal prosecutors Richard Donoghue and John Durham declined to comment.