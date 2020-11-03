Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man who was believed to have drowned off Atlantic Beach on Monday, authorities said.

Nassau County police said the man, whose identity has not been released, was discovered at 7:24 p.m. Police said officers responding to a 911 call found him "unconscious near the shore" near the Silver Point Beach Club.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials from the Inwood Fire Department said in an official social media page post that they, Atlantic Beach EMS and emergency responders from the Lawrence-Cedarhurst and Long Beach fire departments responded to the scene, and said a man was found and that "it was determined to be a drowning."

Police said homicide detectives are investigating, which is routine in such circumstances, and said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.