Nassau police investigating possible drowning in Atlantic Beach

Nassau police said a man was pronounced dead

Nassau police said a man was pronounced dead after he was found "unconscious near the shore" in Atlantic Beach Monday night . Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man who was believed to have drowned off Atlantic Beach on Monday, authorities said.

Nassau County police said the man, whose identity has not been released, was discovered at 7:24 p.m. Police said officers responding to a 911 call found him "unconscious near the shore" near the Silver Point Beach Club.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials from the Inwood Fire Department said in an official social media page post that they, Atlantic Beach EMS and emergency responders from the Lawrence-Cedarhurst and Long Beach fire departments responded to the scene, and said a man was found and that "it was determined to be a drowning."

Police said homicide detectives are investigating, which is routine in such circumstances, and said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

