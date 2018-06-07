Three candidates are running for two Atlantic Beach trustee seats for the June 19 election in which candidates say speeding, infrastructure and the environment are community concerns.

Incumbents Edward A. Sullivan, 52, and Linda L. Baessler, 67, are running on the Atlantic Beach Integrity party line and challenger Kevin Kelley, 69, is running on the Protect AB party line. The top two vote-getters are elected to two-year unpaid seats. The election is on June 19.

Sullivan, who has also served as deputy mayor for the past six years, was appointed to his trustee seat in 2008. He has lived in the village since 1995 and is currently vice president of computer technology at Goldman Sachs. He was on the village zoning board for about five years.

He said he wants to continue the current administration’s work on road repairs, beach replenishment and community engagement and events, as well as keep taxes low.

“We want to continue to improve the infrastructure of the village with more road and drainage projects,” he said.

Baessler was appointed to her trustee seat in 2009. She has lived in Atlantic Beach since 1975 and is a retired Island Park physical education and health teacher.

She also said she hopes to further address speeding drivers on Park Street. She also wants to continue improving the village’s roads and add more community events for residents after good feedback on programs such as the fall festival and beach cleanup.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positives from village residents that we’re doing this kind of stuff so the community can get together,” she said.

Kelley came to Atlantic Beach in the summers as an adolescent and moved there full time more than three years ago. He is a journalist who writes about the United Nations, U.S. State Department and U.S. foreign policy for the Nation Media Group in Kenya.

He said he has quality of life and environmental concerns about the village and wants the board to adopt a fee for plastic bags to decrease plastics pollution in the ocean. He said he also wants to increase transparency, encourage more resident participation in municipal government and add more sidewalks along Park Street, as well as address speeding on the roadway.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” he said.