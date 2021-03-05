A man in Russell Gardens tried to coax a 10-year-old boy at a bus stop into his van, but the boy ran back home, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The incident, which happened Thursday at about 8:25 a.m. at the corner of South Middle Neck Road and Melbourne Street, is being investigated as an attempted abduction, the police department said in a news release.

While standing at the bus stop, the release said, the boy "noticed a grayish white utility van stop in front of him and an unknown male exited the passenger side door. The male subject walked towards the victim and told him to get in the van as he made a physical gesture towards the vehicle. The victim immediately left the scene and ran back to his home."

The man fled in the van, the release said.

Nationwide, FBI statistics show that an average of fewer than 350 people under the age of 21 are abducted by strangers every year, Reuters reported.