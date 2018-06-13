Two men attempted to abduct two 8-year-old girls playing in a yard Tuesday in Mineola, police said.

One of the victims screamed and kicked one of the men, and the would-be abductors fled, Nassau County police said.

The girls were playing in the yard of a home on Maple Street about 4:40 p.m. when the men appeared and chased them around the yard, police said.

One man pushed one of the girls to the ground and hit her in the face, causing minor pain, police said. She screamed and the men fled, police said. The other girl was able to run away and was not injured.

“Both victims were able to alert their parents, who called 911,” police said in a news release. Police declined to say whether the girls were from the same family.

One of the men fled on foot and the other drove away in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

Both men had beards and were wearing yellow pants and blue shirts, police said.

Police declined to say whether the girls might have known the men.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.