Man tried to lure teen girl into his SUV in East Meadow, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Nassau County police seek the public’s help identifying a man who tried to lure a teen girl into his SUV before driving away in East Meadow on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 6:45 a.m. while the 15-year-old student was waiting at her school bus stop on Carman Avenue near Nottingham Road, police said in a statement.

The man was behind the wheel of a gray sport utility vehicle when he “attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle and stated a relative sent him. The victim refused to comply” and the man drove away north on Carman Avenue, police said.

The man is described as in his 50s, with dark gray hair that was parted down the middle, police said. He also has bushy eyebrows, a trimmed gray beard and mustache, police said.

The investigation was ongoing Thursday night, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

