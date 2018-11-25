TODAY'S PAPER
Man shot in attempted robbery in Hempstead, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Nassau County police are seeking information regarding an attempted robbery and shooting in Hempstead Saturday evening.

A 40-year-old man was walking on Baldwin Road near Oak Avenue about 5:45 p.m. when he was approached by a man asking for money, police said. After he said he had none, the suspect withdrew a long wooden gun and shot the victim in the leg before fleeing into a nearby backyard.

The victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, described the suspect as being 25 to 27 years old, weighing 150 pounds and with dreadlocks in his hair.

No further details were available.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

