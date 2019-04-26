TODAY'S PAPER
Cops seeking suspect in attempted sex assault in Freeport

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Nassau County police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected in an attempted sexual assault in Freeport earlier this week.

The suspect attempted to assault the unidentified victim at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near an address in the 200 block of South Main Street, according to detectives from Nassau's Special Victims Squad.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

