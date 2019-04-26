Nassau County police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected in an attempted sexual assault in Freeport earlier this week.

The suspect attempted to assault the unidentified victim at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near an address in the 200 block of South Main Street, according to detectives from Nassau's Special Victims Squad.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.