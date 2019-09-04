TODAY'S PAPER
Schumer: Keep funding South Shore flood prevention study 

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to approve a $6.1 million extension of the Nassau County Back Bays Study for flood prevention measures on Long Island’s South Shore.

The Army Corps has invested $3 million during the past three years studying bulkheading, drainage, tidal gates and other flood control projects. The study is set to expire Sept. 30.

Schumer called on the Army Corps to sign an extension of the project using money already allocated in a federal Sandy relief fund to complete the study. He said the federal government is considering cutting the funding and not completing the study.

“We are all united that we need to do everything we can to make sure what happened years ago with Sandy does not happen again,” Schumer said. “We need to make sure we’re protected before the next hurricane comes.”


“The work we’ve done will erode away if we don’t act fast,” Schumer said “The critical efforts could drown in bureaucracy if the Army Corps fails to act.”

