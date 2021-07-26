TODAY'S PAPER
15 Nassau beaches closed due to elevated bacteria levels from heavy rain

The beach at North Hempstead Beach Park in

The beach at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, closed due to elevated bacterial levels, on Aug. 1, 2019. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Elevated bacteria levels caused by heavy rainfall and stormwater runoff have forced the closure of 15 beaches in Nassau County on Monday, health department officials said.

The affected beaches include: Centre Island Sound, Sounside Beach, Stehli Beach and Ransom Beach in Bayville; Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove; North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley; Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff; Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing; and, Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa.

The advisory will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

Officials said Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa, previously closed due to elevated bacterial levels, will remain closed until tested levels are back in acceptable limits.

For up-to-date information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700. Call 516-227-9717 to speak with a Health Department representative, weekdays from 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

