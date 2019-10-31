As many as six to seven vehicles were damaged in a predawn fire that broke out at a Baldwin used car dealer on Thursday, officials said.

Celso Lopez, who owns Baldwin Auto Sales on Merrick Road, said by telephone that he hopes security cameras will reveal what started the fire.

"We're going to try to find out," he said.

Nassau police said they responded, along with firefighters, at around 3:18 a.m.

The building escaped damage. No one was injured, a Nassau police spokesman said.

On Oct. 12, as many as 25 vehicles were damaged in a blaze at an East Patchogue repair shop called East Main Street Auto.

Suffolk police could not immediately comment on how that investigation was progressing.