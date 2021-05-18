A child was in critical condition Tuesday night after being found unconscious earlier in the backyard pool of a Baldwin home, Nassau County police said.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to a home on Imperial Drive at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

An officer performed CPR at the scene and the boy was being treated at a hospital, according to police.

No other details, including the child's age or circumstances leading up to the incident, were immediately available.