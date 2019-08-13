Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that Baldwin will receive a $10 million downtown revitalization grant to fund beautification projects and boost mixed-use development.

Cuomo made the announcement at Baldwin High School with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, who have been advocating for redevelopment on Grand Avenue in the hamlet.

Baldwin was one of 100 applicants statewide and selected on Long Island among 10 regional winners for $100 million in state funding.

“Baldwin did a great plan. First you built on your assets. Baldwin is on the Long Island Rail Road. Everything is transit-oriented development,” Cuomo said.

The grant to Baldwin was recommended by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, which considered criteria such as a well-defined downtown, potential for future public and private investment, impending job growth and creating an attractive and livable community.

“I think Baldwin has something that not many communities have,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “Everyone was pretty much on the same page. It is absolutely time for our downtown to live up to the greatness of our community. Let’s get this done.”

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen and Republican Majority Leader Erin King Sweeney support a proposal to create a zone to attract developers. The idea will be discussed by the town board next month.

“Growing up, this corridor was so vibrant and so many stores bustling with life,” Gillen said. “Over time we saw businesses fail and that beautiful corridor suffered a decline. But we’re here today to revitalize it like never before.”