Four displaced after SUV crashes into Baldwin home, fire official says

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Four residents were displaced from a Baldwin home Wednesday afternoon after a sport utility vehicle crashed into the house, a Baldwin fire official said.

At about 5 p.m., two vehicles collided near the home on Grand Avenue, and one of the vehicles, a SUV, then “careened off into the building," said Timothy Hughes, deputy chief of the Baldwin Fire Department.

Both drivers were treated at hospitals for minor injuries, Hughes said.

The hood of the SUV smashed through the building’s façade and into the home. The residence is a two-story rental, but the first floor was unoccupied, Hughes said. Two children, ages 15 and 12, were in the home’s second floor at the time but were not injured, he said.

Due to structural damage, an inspector with the Town of Hempstead declared the home unsafe to occupy, he said.

The American Red Cross was assisting the four displaced residence find temporary housing Wednesday night, Hughes said.

Nassau County police were investigating the crash.

