A woman was killed Sunday morning when a personal watercraft and a motor boat collided off Baldwin, police said.

The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. in the Middle Bay waterways, southeast of Parsonage Cove, Nassau police said.

The 18-year-old victim was on the watercraft when it collided with a 35-foot Fountain motor boat, police said. The victim, whose identity police did not immediately disclose, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, police said.