Cops: Woman, 18, killed in personal watercraft crash on Middle Bay

Baldwin firefighters at Baldwin Park, where they responded

Baldwin firefighters at Baldwin Park, where they responded Sunday to a collision between a personal watercraft and a motor boat that killed an 18-year-old woman, police said. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
A woman was killed Sunday morning when a personal watercraft and a motor boat collided off Baldwin, police said. 

The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. in the Middle Bay waterways, southeast of Parsonage Cove, Nassau police said. 

The 18-year-old victim was on the watercraft when it collided with a 35-foot Fountain motor boat, police said. The victim, whose identity police did not immediately disclose, was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

The investigation into the crash is  continuing, police said. 

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

