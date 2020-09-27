TODAY'S PAPER
Man and woman shot, wounded outside Baldwin bar, Nassau police say

Nassau police early Sunday investigate a shooting outside

Nassau police early Sunday investigate a shooting outside D'Ambiance Bar and Lounge in Baldwin that left two people with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Credit: John Scalesi

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday in Baldwin after they were shot outside a bar, Nassau police said.

First Precinct officers were called to D’Ambiance Bar and Lounge on Grand Avenue about 2 a.m., police said. An altercation inside the bar had spilled outside into a parking lot when an unknown man fired a weapon. The victims, both 31, taken to a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

