TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Man arrested in Garden City South bank robbery

Patrick Pelayo, of Garden City South, has been

Patrick Pelayo, of Garden City South, has been charged with third-degree robbery, police said. Credit: NCPD

By Newsday Staff
Print

A Garden City South man was arrested early Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery in that community earlier this month, Nassau County police said.

Patrick Pelayo, 43, of Kensington Road South, was charged with third-degree robbery in the Nov. 8 incident, police said.

On that day at 5:45 p.m., a man had entered Valley Bank, 339 Nassau Blvd., approached a teller and demanded money, police said. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the man — described as wearing a plaid baseball hat, sunglasses, and a dust mask covering his face — fled and was last seen on foot heading north on Nassau Boulevard.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, police said.

Pelayo is scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Freeport High School junior Jeyly Leiva, 16, holding Therapy dogs, yoga: What LI schools are doing to keep kids mentally well
New holiday circus show comes to LI
Traffic going into LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday, two AAA: 50 million people expected to travel this weekend
Zoey Drapal, 19, of East Patchogue reads a Mild Wednesday with blustery Thanksgiving, forecasters say
An image from surveillance video shows four people Racial slur, other graffiti found at Holocaust center, officials say
Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) endorses Democratic presidential Rep. Rice endorses Buttigieg for president
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search