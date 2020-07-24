Firefighters from 20 departments battled an aggressive fire that heavily damaged a closed bar on Uniondale Avenue in Uniondale Thursday, Nassau County fire officials said.

Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office Division Supervisor James Hickman said the blaze was reported at 5:26 a.m. and said that on arrival first responders found the single-story building "heavily involved." Led by the Uniondale Fire Department, Hickman said firefighters made "an aggressive attack" on the blaze and were able to contain most of the damage to the bar.

The bar is part of a series of row stores.

The bar was unoccupied at the time and Hickman said an investigation has focused on a loft space. Because of the location of the fire, Hickman said ultimately it led to a partial collapse of the roof.

The fire took two hours to bring under control and led to the closure of Uniondale Avenue in the area for hours due to access issues for firefighters, Hickman said.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, Hickman said, and were treated at the scene.