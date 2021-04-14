A young girl, believed to be about 7 or 8 years old, was seen walking through a gas station barefoot and in her pajamas late Tuesday night in Roosevelt, Nassau police said.

Now, police are trying to figure out who the little girl is and if she is missing, lost, or just sneaked out of the house and is now home, safe and sound.

Photos taken by a witness show the girl wearing a white and blue horizontal striped shirt, pink pajama pants, large hoop earrings and no shoes as she walked through the parking lot of the BP gas station at 533 Nassau Road at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.

The witness told police the girl then walked north on Nassau Road, across the bridge over the Southern State Parkway, and into a wooded area along the Roosevelt border. But a search by responding officers, police aviation and K-9 units, as well as the State Police, failed to locate the girl. A canvass of the area also failed to find anyone who knew her, police said.

Police said it's possible, given the time at night the girl was seen, that her family didn't even know she had disappeared.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the girl or the incident to call First Precinct detectives at 516-573-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.