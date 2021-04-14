TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Police searching for young, barefoot girl out alone at night in Roosevelt

Nassau County police are looking for this girl,

Nassau County police are looking for this girl, who was seen walking by herself at a gas station on Nassau Road in Roosevelt. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A young girl, believed to be about 7 or 8 years old, was seen walking through a gas station barefoot and in her pajamas late Tuesday night in Roosevelt, Nassau police said.

Now, police are trying to figure out who the little girl is and if she is missing, lost, or just sneaked out of the house and is now home, safe and sound.

Photos taken by a witness show the girl wearing a white and blue horizontal striped shirt, pink pajama pants, large hoop earrings and no shoes as she walked through the parking lot of the BP gas station at 533 Nassau Road at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.

The witness told police the girl then walked north on Nassau Road, across the bridge over the Southern State Parkway, and into a wooded area along the Roosevelt border. But a search by responding officers, police aviation and K-9 units, as well as the State Police, failed to locate the girl. A canvass of the area also failed to find anyone who knew her, police said.

Police said it's possible, given the time at night the girl was seen, that her family didn't even know she had disappeared.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the girl or the incident to call First Precinct detectives at 516-573-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

Police on the Nassau Expressway in Inwood, where
NYPD: Woman's body found in car trunk during Inwood traffic stop
Paramjit Singh, head priest of Gurdwara Mata Sahib
LI Sikhs, Hindus mark harvest festival
Nassau police investigate a fatal collision on Merrick
Police: Massapequa man and his dog fatally struck on Merrick Road
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday announces
PAL recreational activities coming back to Roosevelt
Roslyn-based JK Equities is the owner and developer
Roslyn Village officials OK 54-unit apartment building
Howard Nguyen, 40, of Mineola, and his son
What will summer look like on Long Island? Here's a preview.
Didn’t find what you were looking for?