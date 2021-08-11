The Biltmore Beach Club and Island Park beach join today two other beaches in Nassau County that are closed due to elevated bacteria levels, Nassau County Health Department said in an advisory. The restriction will be lifted at 7 a.m. Thursday, the release said.

Officials said in a news release that the advisory was issued as a precaution for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall.

Philip Healey beach in Massapequa and Hewlett Point beach in East Rockaway remain closed from a previous advisory until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels.

To speak with a Health Department representative residents can call on during the hours 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays at (516) 227-9717.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.