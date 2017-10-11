The waterfront property that held the historic Baxter House, which was demolished Monday, has been listed for sale.

The centuries-old residence, at 15 Shore Rd. in the Village of Baxter Estates, was razed after years of neglect that fueled the community’s concerns about preserving village history.

Property owner Sabrina Wu of Queens had announced her intention to build a replica of the Baxter House, but she canceled the plans after the home caught fire in February. Her attorney, Garden City-based A. Thomas Levin, said Monday that Wu “has not finalized plans for the use of the property and will be making necessary applications to the Village at the appropriate time.”

The property has been listed with Long Island City-based DY Realty Services LLC. Aaron Grumet, the company’s senior director of development and the listing agent for the Baxter Estates property, said the asking price was unavailable but said the property has been on the market since last week.

A sales ad in a local paper describes the property as a 18,145-square-foot lot with 5,600 square feet of buildable space.

Village Trustee Chris Ficalora said Wu indicated over the summer that she intended to build a house on the property for her family to live in.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A new owner would have to come before the village Landmarks Commission with a site plan, Ficalora said.

“The property in which the Baxter House stood is private property, and Ms. Wu has every right to sell the property,” Mayor Nora Haagenson in a statement. “The owner can change, however the landmark status does not.”

Residents said they were surprised by the news but suggested a new owner might be more open to preserving the Baxter House’s history and likeness.

“My hope is that a replica will be built so that I can pretend it’s the original,” said Kathy Coley, 67.