Man injured in Bay Park house fire, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A fire damaged a Bay Park home early Thursday and left an 82-year-old man with minor injuries from smoke inhalation, Nassau County police said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was treated at the scene, police said.

The fire at the home on Harwich Road was reported in a 911 call at 1:45 a.m., Nassau fire officials said.

Firefighters responded from five Nassau departments: East Rockaway, Hewlett, Malverne, Lakeview and Rockville Centre. Though the cause is undetermined, police said the blaze was deemed nonsuspicious and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.

Additional details were not available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

