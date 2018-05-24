Man injured in Bay Park house fire, police say

A fire damaged a Bay Park home early Thursday and left an 82-year-old man with minor injuries from smoke inhalation, Nassau County police said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was treated at the scene, police said.

The fire at the home on Harwich Road was reported in a 911 call at 1:45 a.m., Nassau fire officials said.

Firefighters responded from five Nassau departments: East Rockaway, Hewlett, Malverne, Lakeview and Rockville Centre. Though the cause is undetermined, police said the blaze was deemed nonsuspicious and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.

Additional details were not available.