State, county and federal officials on Sunday announced more than $350 million in new funding to redirect treated effluent from the Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant through an abandoned aqueduct running along Sunrise Highway and eventually to an outfall pipe three miles out into the Atlantic Ocean.

The plan, which would cost $354 million and take four to five years to complete, is expected to solve a decades-old problem of nitrogen discharges from the East Rockaway plant degrading the water quality on the Western Bays, destroying shellfish, clamming and eliminating marshland.

“It is a sin that this plant was allowed to operate for this length of time,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said at an event in Oceanside announcing the funding.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the effort “a great new plan” that will restore Reynolds Channel water quality within the next few years.

The project, which involves building a pipe to the aqueduct, and restoring the existing tunnel, includes about $157 million in borrowed county funding, $120 million from the state and $77 million from the federal government.