One person died in a house fire in Bayville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 128 Bayville Ave. about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

James Hickman, head of fire investigations at the fire marshal’s office, said Wednesday night, “There’s one fatality in the fire.” Hickman did not provide more details because he said the fire was still under investigation.

David Caso, Fire Chief with the Bayville Fire Department, said personnel from five nearby departments assisted, and firefighters extinguished the fire about 6 p.m. There were no firefighters hurt, he said.

Wednesday’s fire marked the second time in three days a house fire turned deadly in Bayville.

Nassau County police said firefighters responded to a home in the village on Park Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. One person died at the scene and an adult male was in critical condition.

The deceased was later identified as Sonia Baron, 94, police said. The condition of the adult male from Monday’s fire in Bayville was unknown Wednesday.