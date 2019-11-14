Second victim in Bayville fire dies, Nassau police say

A man critically injured in a Bayville house fire Monday has died, Nassau police said Thursday.

The deceased man was identified as Walter Baron, 96. Police have said Sonia Baron, 94, died at the scene during Monday’s 1:58 p.m. fire at the Bayville Park Boulevard home. Bayville Village Mayor Robert De Natale, who was at the scene of the fire, told Newsday the occupants of the home were a couple. Three firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Walter Baron’s death marked the third in the village because of house fires this week.

A person who has not been identified yet also died following a 2:20 p.m. blaze Wednesday at a home on Bayville Avenue, police said.

Authorities have not released the causes of both fires. They remain under investigation, officials said.