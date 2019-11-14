TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Second victim in Bayville fire dies, Nassau police say

Firefighters at the scene Monday of a Bayville fire where a 94-year-old woman was pronounced dead. A second occupant of the house who suffered serious injuries in the fire has died, Nassau police said Thursday. (Credit: Kendall Rodriguez)

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A man critically injured in a Bayville house fire Monday has died, Nassau police said Thursday.

The deceased man was identified as Walter Baron, 96. Police have said Sonia Baron, 94, died at the scene during Monday’s 1:58 p.m. fire at the Bayville Park Boulevard home. Bayville Village Mayor Robert De Natale, who was at the scene of the fire, told Newsday the occupants of the home were a couple. Three firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Walter Baron’s death marked the third in the village because of house fires this week.

A person who has not been identified yet also died following a 2:20 p.m. blaze Wednesday at a home on Bayville Avenue, police said.

Authorities have not released the causes of both fires. They remain under investigation, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre's St. Agnes Cathedral Diocese seeks dismissal of 44 abuse claims 
MTA chairman Patrick Foye said prioritizing the agency's MTA deficits could reach nearly $1B in four years
A suit brought by New York Attorney General LI jobs promised if state OKs telecom merger
Candida auris, or C. auris, is a fungus State: 17 LI facilities treated patients with drug-resistant fungus
From left, volunteers Valerie Scherer, Kristen Flynn and Welcome table: Faith communities host Thanksgiving meals
Terrance Edmond #4, Freeport quarterback, left, gets congratulated Freeport cruises past Massapequa in Nassau I semifinal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search