Bayville Village Board changes zoning code, stopping seaside inn project

Leonard Gross, the owner of a waterfront property, sought to build a four-story, 14,273-square-foot, 23-room hotel.

Former Bayville Mayor Paul Rupp addresses the village board of trustees at a hearing Monday night. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
The Bayville Village Board repealed portions of its zoning code that would have allowed a seaside inn to be built, following hearings Monday night at Bayville Intermediate School.

An attorney for the owner of a waterfront property seeking to build an inn told the board before the vote that the village could face a $10 million lawsuit if it repealed the code.

Mayor Robert De Natale said he was elected earlier this year because the public had rejected the earlier measure championed and passed by the previous administration in 2016.

“Everyone on this board was elected because of their position and their promise to repeal that legislation,” De Natale said following the vote.

Arthur Kremer, an attorney from Uniondale-based Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C., representing Leonard Gross, the owner of a seafront property who seeks to build a four-story, 14,273-square-foot, 23-room hotel, said the repeal was targeting his client’s property. Kremer said Gross had spent money preparing the property for development — including putting in a foundation — following negotiations with previous administrations. Kremer said the village could face a $10 million lawsuit.

“It’s not a threat; it’s just the natural result of what would happen tonight were the board to adopt this particular bill before them,” Kremer told the board.

More than 60 people attended the hearings for the repeal of two sections of zoning code that permitted seaside inns.

The village board’s special counsel, Howard Avrutine, said during the hearing that the board should not be swayed by threats of lawsuits, and the board adopted the changes.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

