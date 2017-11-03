This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Oyster Bay recycling letter causes confusion in Bayville

Village officials respond to the town’s message about single-stream trash collection with an email blast saying it doesn’t apply to its residents.

After confusion about a town recycling mailer, the

After confusion about a town recycling mailer, the Bayville Environmental Conservation Commission issued a notice to village residents that Oyster Bay collection practices do not apply them. Photo Credit: Bayville ECC

By Ted Phillips  ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Bayville village officials sent an email blast to residents Thursday informing them that Oyster Bay’s new single stream recycling program doesn’t apply to the village.

A letter sent by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino to Bayville residents in October incorrectly stated they could put all their recycling together in one bin for pickup. Village policy requires recyclables to be separated.

“It’s caused a lot of needless headaches,” Bayville trustee Timothy Charon said Thursday, adding he’s received 10 to 15 calls from residents about the letter and reached out to the town last week but hasn’t heard back.

“Now we have to use our resources to let everyone know that this was not accurate,” Charon said.

The village is responsible for recycling pickup within its borders and requires residents to separate items by tying cardboard and paper together while glass plastic and metal can be combined in special bins that are left on the side of the road for pickup.

The town recently switched to single-stream recycling, a practice in which residents put all their recycling together and a vendor separates them later at a processing facility.

Charon said village department of public works representatives have fielded questions about the letter but hasn’t noticed residents failing to separate their recycling.

Village administrator Maria Alfano-Hardy said Thursday that an “eblast” to residents has been prepared to “clarify any confusion.”

Villages within the town have different procedures for garbage and recycling pickup: Farmingdale and Massapequa Park, for example, are served by the Town of Oyster Bay under intermunicipal agreements; Sea Cliff and Bayville have their own services.

Oyster Bay spokeswoman Marta Kane said in email Thursday that “the letter clearly states that the services described were for the ‘Town of Oyster Bay recycling program.’ ”

Kane said the material was sent to all residents of the town “as this is the most cost-effective method by which to disseminate important information and all town residents should be made aware of the vast efforts taken by this administration to save money and deliver top-notch services.”

Saladino has touted this change — at board meetings and in the letter — as generating more than $400,000 annually for taxpayers under a contract with a recycling company whereas in the past the town was paying for recycling. Charon said the town’s change provides no financial benefit for Bayville residents because of differences in how the town levies taxes in the village compared with other parts of the town.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

